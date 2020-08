Alison Paterson Full Profile Login to follow

A PILOT is lucky to be alive after his light plane crashed at the Lismore airport on Wednesday afternoon.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Greg Powell said the man was the only occupant of the plane.

The plane landed on its nose, but, incredibly, the pilot escaped with only minor head and arm lacerations.

He was taken to Lismore Base Hospital in a stable condition.

"This man is incredibly lucky to only escape with minor injuries," Insp Powell said.