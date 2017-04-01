25°
SES and police emergency crews move through the centre of Lismore looking for people in need of evacuation.

Critical Alert

PHOTOS: SES crews search inside Lismore CBD

Emergency Service rescue a man from the centre of town after heavy flooding in town.

Critical Alert

PHOTOS: Two days of flooding

Emergency Service rescue a man from the centre of Lismore after heavy flooding in town.

News

PHOTOS: Cyclone Debbie's days of destruction

Floodwater at the Lismore Showground.

News

PHOTOS: The Northern Rivers is copping a drenching

Flooding across south-east Queensland.

News

FIRST IMAGES: South-east Queensland hit by...

Labor Senator mocks One Nation candidates.

News

Which One Nation figure is "oddest one out" asks ALP...

Friends and family pay their respects at the funeral of Aunty Bertha Kapeen in Ballina.

News

We share our memories of Aunty Bertha

The Archbishop places the Mitre on the new Bishop, Gregory Homeming's head.

News

Hundreds gather to watch bishop ordained in...

Simone Strobel and Tobias Suckfuell.

News

WATCH: Lismore's most notorious unsolved murder

News

Australia Day revellers make 'beast' slip and...

Tennis and Racquet Sports

Sport

Top Moments from the Australian Open: Getty Images

News

News

Getty Images Most Memorable Cricket Moments of...

This year, they're celebrating Australia over a lamb barbecue. And it’s gonna be big! Because You Never Lamb Alone.

News

Lamb ad declares we're all boat people

Southerly storm rolls in over Woodburn this morning.

News

Was this a morning glory cloud formation earlier...

Tour Operator Hans Preuss told the Townsville Bulletin the attack was "more of a bluff."

News

Kayak group snap pics of angry mother croc lunging at...

The Tropical Fruits Parade 2016 in Lismore.

News

Lismore streets alive with Tropical Fruits

Australian pro surfer Mick Fanning surfing under the Northern Lights in Norway.

Sport

Mick Fanning surfs under the northern lights

News

News

2016 in pictures: The moments that made history

Entertainment

Entertainment

Photos: Raised Fist perform in Brisbane

Photo taken from the north side of the bridge to South Evans Head.

News

PHOTO GALLERY: Out of control bushfire at South Evans...

Cindy Chivers

News

PHOTO GALLERY: Your Christmas trees on display

Entertainment

Entertainment

Victoria's Secret 2016: Top supermodels wow in...

The most beautiful weather images compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology for its 2016 calendar

News

Australia's most beautiful weather, in photographs

Offbeat

News

Raging bull almost flips 4wd as family sit inside...

News

WATCH: Australia - where our birds throw snakes at...

Critical Alert

PHOTOS: SES crews search inside Lismore CBD

By
1st Apr 2017 2:08 PM

SES and police emergency crews were searching the Lismore CBD tirelessly for anybody who needed help during the course of Saturday.

Heading out on boats they scoured the Lismore CBD which was completely submerged in water.

Their bravery and selflessness was obvious with the floodwater harboring all manner of dangers and power lines getting closer and closer to the water on Dawson Street.

Their professionalism and focus a marvel to witness.

Dawson Street was completely submerged with Oakes Oval becoming a giant lake and neither shops nor the Lismore Square parking lot visible.

It is incomprehensible that the water appeared to be six metres deep on the Dawson and Woodlark Street interchange and that Oakes Oval was an enormous, mammoth body of water.

In the central CBD the water was lower and had descended slightly with it being around waist deep for the most part.

SES have been warning people to stay out of the water however as it is still extremely dangerous and full of sewerage and chemicals.

Some shop owners who had braved the the water to see the fate of their shops, had to just look as their was very little they could do.

The water was still very high and at this stage is still in control.

The water had pungent and repugnant chemical smell.

The CBD has become Venice of the Northern Rivers with kayaks now the main mode of transport.

Lismore Northern Star