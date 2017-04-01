PHOTOS: SES crews search inside Lismore CBD

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

SES and police emergency crews were searching the Lismore CBD tirelessly for anybody who needed help during the course of Saturday.

Heading out on boats they scoured the Lismore CBD which was completely submerged in water.

Their bravery and selflessness was obvious with the floodwater harboring all manner of dangers and power lines getting closer and closer to the water on Dawson Street.

Their professionalism and focus a marvel to witness.

Dawson Street was completely submerged with Oakes Oval becoming a giant lake and neither shops nor the Lismore Square parking lot visible.

It is incomprehensible that the water appeared to be six metres deep on the Dawson and Woodlark Street interchange and that Oakes Oval was an enormous, mammoth body of water.

In the central CBD the water was lower and had descended slightly with it being around waist deep for the most part.

SES have been warning people to stay out of the water however as it is still extremely dangerous and full of sewerage and chemicals.

Some shop owners who had braved the the water to see the fate of their shops, had to just look as their was very little they could do.

The water was still very high and at this stage is still in control.

The water had pungent and repugnant chemical smell.

The CBD has become Venice of the Northern Rivers with kayaks now the main mode of transport.