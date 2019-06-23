Menu
Crowds turned out in the thousands to watch the 25th Lismore Lantern Parade march down the main streets of Lismore ending in a fiery finale at the Quad. Marc Stapelberg
PHOTOS: See how stunning the Lantern Parade was

Marc Stapelberg
by
22nd Jun 2019 11:43 PM
THOUSANDS of people lined the streets of Lismore's CBD to watch the 25th annual Lismore Lantern Parade on Saturday night.

Themed 'Rivers of Light' the crowd was delighted by lantern favourites including the owl, Queen of Hearts, the dragon, the SES ark, Dirt Girl and Scrap Boy, as well as a whole host of other magical creations.

The parade wound its way through the streets to The Quad for the fiery finale, where members of the crowd were also able to get up close and personal with some of the lanterns.

