Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Desperate search for missing mum

NWN Library

News premium_icon IN PICTURES: The political life of Ian Causley

Breaking premium_icon PHOTOS: Dawn Service at the front gate for Anzac...

Community premium_icon 20 PHOTOS: Wonderful ways we’re amusing ourselves at...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Byron Bay during coronavirus (COVID-19)...

Information

Information premium_icon IN PICTURES: Massive traffic delays at border...

St Johns Mullumbimby 2020

News premium_icon 136 photos of the Northern Rivers' cutest kindy...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The Northern Star Club

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: Why we love to parkrun at Casino

Community The Oaks opening

News

News premium_icon Meet the Northern Rivers school captains

News premium_icon GALLERY: 78 of the cutest dogs on the Northern...

News

News Fun streams into Bonalbo Memorial Hall

Community ‘No more’ to family violence

News

News premium_icon IN PICS: Heavy rain submerges cars, floods Lismore...

Flooding in Lismore.

Weather premium_icon PHOTOS: Heavy rain, flash flooding lashes Northern...

Lifesaving

Lifesaving premium_icon FIRST LOOK: Athletes to go the distance at Iron X...

News

News premium_icon BONES FIND: Inside the crime scene on Pioneer...

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Youth festival draws big crowds

Cricket

Cricket premium_icon 65 PHOTOS: Junior cricketers show grit...

Pets & Animals

Pets & Animals premium_icon Stressful Monday? Here's photos of dogs going for...

Sport premium_icon Strong start for Thunder at Ballina cricket...

News

News premium_icon 54 PHOTOS: Hot days but cool music at Falls...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: 80s fashions are cool again at Falls...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: The party has started at Falls Festival Byron...

News

PHOTOS: Desperate search for missing mum

by
5th May 2020 12:34 PM

premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAJOR search is under way at Evans Head for missing mum Amber Christie.

Richmond Police District Leading Senior Constable Amanda Vidler said an aerial search is being conducted by police air wing, police rescue drones and surf life saving drones.

She said they had requested police divers to assist searching a number of places, including the river.

She said the search area was determined by "theories and high probability areas where a lost person may go".

Ms Christie is 162cm tall, with tawny brown, long hair and is athletic in build. She was last seen in the Oak and Park St areas in Evans Head on Sunday.

 

search evans head
Lismore Northern Star