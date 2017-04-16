25°
News

PHOTOS: Santana burns up the stage at Bluesfest

Marc Stapelberg
| 16th Apr 2017 8:34 PM
Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017.
Santana performs at the Crossroad Stage at Bluesfest 2017. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

BLUESFEST 2017 was blessed with another day of fine weather and the mood was sizzling as expectation rose through the day for what was surely one of the biggest draw-cards of the year.

At the early time of 7:30pm all eyes turned to the Crossroads stage where the one and only Santana was set to start his performance.

There was standing room only front of stage and backstage.

The crowd was wild with anticipation and as the introduction rhythms started the moment had finally arrived.

The guitar licks, tremolos, squealing solos, sexy tones, and sultry riffs combined to bring it all to an orgasmic climax that left everyone smiling.

Byron Bay was lucky enough to have legendary guitar lines fading off into the starlight once again.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bluesfest northern rivers festivals northern rivers music santana

PHOTOS: Santana burns up the stage at Bluesfest

PHOTOS: Santana burns up the stage at Bluesfest

SANTANA performance stands out as pure perfection amongst a huge lineup.

Polished performance still saw punters drift

Mary J Blige performs at Bluesfest in Byron Bay at Tyagarah.

Hip hop queen Mary J Blige and The Lumineers' shining performances reviewed.

REVIEW: Must-see act rocks your soul

Nikki Hill's swagger infused fresh blood into the old devils' RnB.

SNAPPED: Stylish fashion on show at BluesFest

BluesFest fashion on Saturday.

The biggest fashion statement is the 'go your own way' movement

Local Partners

Father and son road trip now a film

CAPTURING their round Australia trip led a Kyogle father and son duo on another journey - to one of the world's most prestigious film festivals.

Roll into town and join in the fun

BIG DAY: Get your billycarts and your outfits ready.

Woodenbong Golf Club Billy-Cart Madness is rolling again

UPDATED: Patti Smith donates large sum for flood recovery

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

The artist performed two shows at Bluesfest 2017

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

THEY ARE BACK: The Lismore Carboot Market is one of many local enterprises keen to support the Lismore Flood Appeal, making it charity-of-the-day at the Easter market this Sunday, April 16.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from.

Bluesfest Day 2: From Jason Momoa to Mary J Blige

Hollywood star Jason Momoa was happy to interacts with fans backstage at Bluesfest 2017.

Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon gave the festival a Hollywood touch

PHOTOS: Santana burns up the stage at Bluesfest

SANTANA performance stands out as pure perfection amongst a huge lineup.

Polished performance still saw punters drift

Mary J Blige performs at Bluesfest in Byron Bay at Tyagarah.

Hip hop queen Mary J Blige and The Lumineers' shining performances reviewed.

REVIEW: Must-see act rocks your soul

Nikki Hill's swagger infused fresh blood into the old devils' RnB.

PHOTOS: Bluesfest Day 3 in pictures

The Doobie Brothers play at the Mojo Stage at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

A solid line-up on Day 3 meant everyone was happy.

What's on the small screen this week

Peter Capaldi in a scene from the TV series Doctor Who.

PETER Capaldi returns in his final season of Doctor Who tonight.

Famous TV format gets an Aussie twist

John Conway hosts the new TV series John Conway Tonight.

John Conway's new late night show promises fresh comedy.

Revealing dark heart of North Korea

A smuggled manuscript shows life in closed-off country

Amazing Rural Views- Fantastic Position

73 Flowers Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 Contact Agent

Flowers Rd is a special part of the world with stunning views featuring beautiful valleys, rolling farmland and the dramatic Nightcap ranges. Bangalow or...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Bohemian Townhouse in Sought After Location

10/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Town House 3 1 1 Auction

Situated in the outskirts of Byron Bay, this artistic, character filled home features 3 large bedrooms and a spacious open plan living and dining room with high...

Build in one of Byron&#39;s finest precincts

36 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Residential Land 0 0 $2,600,000 to...

Don't let this rare opportunity pass to build your dream home or subdivision (STCA) in one of the most sought after streets of Byron Bay. North facing and sitting...

Renovate &amp; Reap Rewards!

21 Gordon Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 4 Auction 13th May...

This classic Mullumbimby home offers huge potential to improve and renovate to create a desirable character home in this most convenient, leafy and family...

Beach House Style - Right In Town

15B Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 $840,000 to...

This elevated near new modern home is situated within an easy walk of Byron Bay's main street and Main Beach. With light, white interiors and high ceilings the...

Byron&#39;s Best Beachfront Location!

6/24 Bay Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $1,600,000

Positioned directly opposite Main Beach and a 2 minute walk to restaurants, the Beach Hotel and shops, this is the ultimate Byron Bay location! Situated on the...

&#39;A Sunday Cottage&#39;

89 Wordsworth Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 Contact Agent

89 Wordsworth Street delivers Byron Bay's promise. "A Sunday Cottage" is built of north coast rainforest timbers, has been recently renovated, and boasts three...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!