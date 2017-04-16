PHOTOS: Santana burns up the stage at Bluesfest

Photos View Photo Gallery

BLUESFEST 2017 was blessed with another day of fine weather and the mood was sizzling as expectation rose through the day for what was surely one of the biggest draw-cards of the year.

At the early time of 7:30pm all eyes turned to the Crossroads stage where the one and only Santana was set to start his performance.

There was standing room only front of stage and backstage.

The crowd was wild with anticipation and as the introduction rhythms started the moment had finally arrived.

The guitar licks, tremolos, squealing solos, sexy tones, and sultry riffs combined to bring it all to an orgasmic climax that left everyone smiling.

Byron Bay was lucky enough to have legendary guitar lines fading off into the starlight once again.