PHOTOS: Riverside home with its own airstrip hits the market

Fancy arriving at your spectacular riverfront home by plane, landing at your own private airstrip?

Well, look no further.

A 27.2ha property at Wardell, with 650m of Richmond River frontage, has just hit the market.

And, it will only set you back a cool $5.2m – $5.7m.

Real Estate agents PRD Northern Rivers say that aside from the magnificent river views, the property’s airstrip and hanger make it unique.

The house has up to six bedrooms, and all the mod-cons to make for comfortable living.

A private jetty offers easy access to river, and the property is located under 5km from the ocean – 11km by river.

A separate farmhouse with four-bedrooms and a sunroom was currently rented at $350 per week.

But the realtor said the standout of this property was the 550m grass airstrip (north/south direction) with aircraft hanger.

The hanger has two classrooms, two bedrooms, full kitchen, bathroom, storerooms and mezzanine floor.

This previously had an Air Operator’s Certificate from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority for commercial operations and was now being used for private flight training operations.

In addition, there’s a fully lockable five-bay steel shed, plus a four-bay machinery shed with two open bays, one lockable bay, and a workshop bay.

The laser-levelled, frost-free property currently has approximately 6000 macadamia trees to be planted this month.

The realtor says the property has a plentiful water supply that has never run out of rainwater, even in the most severe of drought.

So if aviation is your thing, this property is definitely worth a look.

Contact Graham Cruickshank from PRD Northern Rivers on 0499 988 809.