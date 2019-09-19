Menu
Emergency services are in Mullumbimby dealing with a suspected bomb.
PHOTOS: 'Improvised explosive device' found in laneway

Marc Stapelberg
Christian Morrow
19th Sep 2019 10:53 AM
POLICE are waiting on specialist resources to attend after an improvised explosive device was found in a laneway at Mullumbimby this morning.

Detective Inspector Matt Kehoe said a man found the device near the Commonwealth Bank around 7.30am.

"We have set up an exclusion zone around station street and Burringbar Street and Station Street and that remains in place," he said.

"Rescue and bomb disposal staff are here examining the device and we are awaiting on specialist resources to attend.

"I've spoken with the general manager of Byron Shire Council and he has evacuated the building.

"We have evacuated a number of other buildings throughout Mullumbimby.

"We're certainly treating it as a real device hence the exclusion zone in place and we are happy with the precautions in place."

Det Insp Kehoe said the shape of the device "certainly looks like an IED".

"We don't have any threats towards any organisation, any building, any individual or anything of that nature," he said.

"Our investigations are ongoing.

"It may be an operation that will extend for some hours."

