PHOTOS: Region-wide initiative brings goods a new life

BOOKS GALORE: Disability support worker Gemma Stanton with Sarah Stuart at their Second Hand Saturday garage sale.

BOOKS GALORE: Disability support worker Gemma Stanton with Sarah Stuart at their Second Hand Saturday garage sale. Liana Turner

HOW much we consume, and how much we waste, is a big concern for many.

People across the Northern Rivers have worked to combat this, however, by giving pre-loved goods a new life as part of Second Hand Saturday.

The event, held across five council areas, was an opportunity to declutter for Lismore resident Jo Campbell.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"I love going to Op Shops and garage sales, that's always my first preference,” she said.

"I'd much rather do that than create more demand for new stuff.”

Housemates Nakia Taylor, Nicky Atta-Singh, Trayton Jenner and Sarah Stuart likewise brought their pre-loved goods together for their own garage sale, in which Ms Stuart let go of many beloved books.

"I'm a big reader,” she said.

"I'm not sentimental about them, because I've read them all. So I can let them go.”

She hoped taking part in Second Hand Saturday would mean many of those books would now bring joy to others.

One of the group's disability support workers Gemma Stanton said the day also brought much of the community together.

The event involved hundreds of garage sales across the region and has seen 3730 wheelie bins worth of pre-loved items exchange hands since 2016.