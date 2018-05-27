PHOTOS: Record entries trek coastline to help rescue service

A record number of people took on the Ballina to Byron Coastal Charity Walk in support of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter yesterday.

FOR Maria Casamento, trekking along the North Coast's beautiful beaches was a way to help a cause close to her heart.

A record 1730 people took part in the Ballina to Byron Coastal Walk in support of the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter today.

Ms Casamento, from Ballina, said it was vital for the community to support the service.

"I've had a couple of friends that have used the service and we know how important the Westpac Rescue Helicopter service is to the local region,” she said.

Event co-ordinator Kellie Dickson said they were looking at a surplus of about $80,000 from this year's walk.

"80,000 is amazing for any event,” Ms Dickson said.

"The helicopter's running cost is about $4000 an hour so every single dollar does make a difference.”

She said 70% came from Queensland, with many making a weekend getaway of the event.

"It's always lovely to see the locals come back as well,” she said.

A total 1092 had registered for the entire distance, while others stopped at Lennox Head or Broken Head.

Volunteers co-ordinator Mel Sexton said the event wouldn't have been possible without her cohort of about 50 volunteers, who helped to keep participants energised as they walked or ran the 37km course.

"We could not do what we do without our family of volunteers,” she said.