Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pumpkin winners big, but competition under threat

Winner of the biggest pumpkin, Dale Oliver.
Winner of the biggest pumpkin, Dale Oliver. Lismore Showgrounds
Alina Rylko
by

THE Annual Summerland Pumpkin competition yielded impressive results but it may be the last competition, as the organisation struggles to secure sponsorship for next year's event.

At Lismore Showgrounds on Saturday, Knockcrow citrus and pumpkin farmer Dale Oliver took the blue ribbon for the largest fruit, with a 362kg Atlantic Giant.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Last year, Geoffrey Frohloff, of Mimben, Queensland, was crowned the winner, with a 326kg cream Atlantic pumpkin.

This year Frohloff won the biggest watermelon event, with a 82.5kg fruit.

Summerland Joint Growers Association member Steve Leadbeatter of Kyogle praised Queensland growers for participating in the event.

But he said next year's competition was uncertain due to a lack of sponsorship.

"We really need sponsors otherwise it's a possibility it won't run," he said.

The event has run for seven years, its first year recording a 67kg pumpkin, and at its height setting a world record with a 743kg pumpkin, also grown by Mr Oliver.

Summerland Joint Growers Association member Gary Smith said the Kyogle-born competition was the best in the world, only second to that by American growers.

With ideal conditions for pumpkins on the Northern Rivers, Mr Smith was optimistic the event would continue.

"We have constantly grown the biggest pumpkins in Australia," Mr Smith said.

"If we can get more growers we can get bigger."

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Topics:  annual summerland pumpkin dale oliver gary smith geoffrey frohloff

Lismore Northern Star
Massive snake kills 6-day-old baby goat on farm

Massive snake kills 6-day-old baby goat on farm

WARNING distressing image: A Northern Rivers farmer now fears for the safety of babies and children after a python attacked a number of animals at her property.

Woman treated after Mt Warning incident

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to Wollumbin National Park, where a hiker is injured.

Woman treated after being injured in Wollumbin National Park

Sea lice, bluebottles give swimmers a sting

Marine bluebottles have been frequenting North Coast beaches lately with north-easterly winds.

Lifeguards and volunteers kept busy with treatments

Bad smell, discoloured water leads to council investigation

Council staff have taken water samples at different locations in Tallow Creek at Suffolk Park after members of the public reported a bad smell and discoloured water.

Water sample results yet to come out, but could be a natural event

Local Partners