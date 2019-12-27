Whether it’s Woody Harrelson getting pissed at the tennis or Lizzo stripping down to her undies, these photos prove celebs are just like us.

Woody Harrelson got drunk at the tennis, Leonardo DiCaprio got hit in the head with a volleyball and Lizzo got down to her undies at the basketball.

These are some of this year's most entertaining celebrity moments of 2019. Enjoy.

Poor Leo, he thought it was going to be an average day hanging with his 'Pussy Posse', playing some v-ball (I'm guessing that's how he'd say it) and just generally being a solid bro for all the paparazzi to snap.

Well, his day didn't quite go to plan.

Hollywood actor Woody Harrelson had an absolute belter of a time at Wimbledon earlier this year and lucky for us it was all caught on camera.

My heart goes out to you, Leonardo. Picture: Backgrid

He was spotted sipping on a white wine as he was denied heading back to his seat during match play, and one might guess that wasn't his only glass that day.

It's a wild ride, enjoy this video below:

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker flew into Australia earlier in the year for some promotional duties and while arriving at Sydney Airport to leave the country she sure knew how to deal with those pesky fans.

This lovely lady was spotted in numerous photos alongside the star, and of course she brought her dog with her to Sydney Airport to meet a Hollywood celebrity.

Chrissie Tiegen and husband John Legend show us why sitting front row and being rich and famous can suck sometimes.

😂 a renaissance painting https://t.co/ZKlD1Ch2gJ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) April 10, 2019

Those close ups really are something to behold:

Gillian Anderson knows getting your scarf stuck on the Queen isn't a good thing.

Uh oh. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA via AP

Never thought I'd say this, but poor Elle Macpherson:

These photos of Jude Law really are a thing of beauty to behold.

Breathe it in.

Jude Law filming ‘The Young Pope’ in Venice. Picture: Backgrid

Pamela Anderson took part in a very serious looking dance routine in Germany earlier in the year.

We’re not sure what’s going on here either, tbh. Picture: WENN.com

Impressive. Picture Starpress/WENN.com

This woman was just sitting on the stairs in a carpark minding her own business.

Then Hollywood megastar Angelina Jolie walks by with one of her kids and you get papped while looking confused that Angelina just brushed past you in the shopping centre carpark.

Wait. Picture: Backgrid

What? Picture: Backgrid

Oh no. Picture: Backgrid

UK reality star Chloe Ferry really needs to stop photobombing this old lady's shot:

Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry swimming in Ibiza. Picture: Backgrid

Someone, somewhere is using 2004 Hilary Duff as a style icon.

And that someone is Tiffany Trump.

Uncanny.

Tiffany Trump in 2019. Picture: Backgrid

Hilary Duff in 2004. Picture: Getty Images

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid really wish those pesky paps would let them drink their rosé in peace.

Take that, 2019. Picture: Backgrid

Lizzo's face says she knows what's coming next.

Picture: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Lizzo twerks for the crowds during a time-out. Picture: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

READ MORE: Lizzo twerks at the Basketball

When you're as famous as Elton John, throwing your $4000 Gucci bag out of your private jet is behaviour to be expected.

We love you, Elton. Picture: Media Mode

This photo might not be funny in the same way as the other photos in this list but boy, is he laughing, and boy, is he ripped.

Ha ha ha ha, I’m so ripped, ha ha ha ha ha. Picture: Media Mode

Dame Helen Mirren arrived to the 'Catherine the Great' premiere in true stately style.

Just an average red carpet arrival. Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

Upon closer inspection, the guy on the left doesn't look too pleased with his life choices:

’What am I doing here?’ Picture: Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images

I'm not sure two heads are better than one, Jared.

Jared Leto at the Met Gala with his wax head. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Model-singer-host Sophie Monk walked the Aria red carpet with her own team of personal leaf blowers.

All in the name of good hair. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP

Please enjoy this photo of Anna Wintour wishing she was anywhere else but alongside the Beckhams.

Best friends forever. Picture: Darren Gerrish/WireImage

Katie Holmes may be a famous Hollywood star, but even she has trouble hailing a cab in New York sometimes.

Ferry clearly turned this woman’s head. Picture: Terry Blackburn/Backgrid