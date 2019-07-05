PHOTOS: A powerful celebration of culture

John Paden, of Lismore, at the 2019 Naidoc Celebrations at the Lismore Showground.

John Paden, of Lismore, at the 2019 Naidoc Celebrations at the Lismore Showground. Marc Stapelberg

The 2019 NAIDOC theme was 'Voice. Treaty. Truth. Let's work together.'

At the heart of this theme was a call for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders to have a greater role in decision-making within the Australian Parliament and for a meaningful treaty process to take place that facilitates truth-telling and healing.

The annual NAIDOC Celebration Day at the Lismore Showground was a chance for all community members to learn about the world's oldest living culture through sharing, fun and friendship.

The day featured a formal Welcome to Country and information stalls from more than 30 local service providers as well as family activities including sports games, children's activities, face painting, food stalls and a sausage sizzle.

There were also Aboriginal business displays, a talent showcase by local schools and an Elders Tent with morning tea and lunch provided for local Bundjalung Elders.

The Rivers Aboriginal Performing Arts Ensemble students Monique Mallick, and Jahna Lugnan said they enjoyed being able to perform their dances to an audience.

Their dance focused on Mount Wollumbin and the dreamtime story of the warriors and the rainbow snake trying to get into the mountain while the warriors protected it, as well as incorporating movement to symbolise the Nimbin rocks and a focus on family in the dance.

Jahna Lugnan said she felt the day was important to preserve the local culture and hoped it would focus more on unique cultural and traditional elements in years to come.