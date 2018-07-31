Menu
Fire in Takura
PHOTOS: Pineapples destroyed by fire in Takura

Annie Perets
by
30th Jul 2018 6:35 PM
A PINEAPPLE plantation was in the firing lining of a grass fire on Monday after the blaze spread from a Takura property.  

A layer of smoke covered the crop field as firefighters cornered the fast-moving flames from different directions.  

A number of local fire brigades were called to the private property at Mungomery Rd about 11am.

 A couple of properties were under threat when the crews arrived but after ensuring the homes were safe, their attention turned to saving the pineapples.   

Craignish Fire Station auxiliary captain Peter Ward told the Chronicle 100 hectares of pineapple crops was threatened by the blaze, and some were destroyed.  

"We're not too sure how many acres of crop has been destroyed, but there has been some property damaged," Mr Ward said.  

"We surrounded the fire with back burning operations."   

The grass fire tore through about 10 hectares of bushland.   

Nine fire trucks, consisting of 24 firefighters, attended the incident.   

By about 3pm, the fire was under control and crews left the scene.   Mr Ward said the cause of the fire was under investigation.   

