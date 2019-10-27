PHOTOS: Picking peaches on the range

Menu
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - DODGY TATTS: Ben Wallis - More beer, vb symbol and a snail apparently.

Holly and Indigo Laverick, and Ellenor Hughes catching up for the day at The Channon markets.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Far North Coast Rural Fire Brigades consisting of Cudgen, Tweed Coast, Burringbar and Wardell alongside Northern Rivers Brigades spent the day and into the night at the Busbys Flat Road fire defending lives and properties.

Climate change rally in Lismore as more than a 100 protests take place across the nation.

The Mullumbimby Rural Fire Brigade was called to a house fire at Myocum this morning.

1960s race fashion at the Lismore Turf Club.

27th Oct 2019
Updated: 7:50 PM

THE perfect peach is so juicy it dribbles down your chin, according to Southview Orchard owner John de Kleuver

On Sunday, people flocked to the Peach Festival to pick and eat golden peaches hanging ripe on rows of trees in the Hogarth Range orchard. 

With live music by Ray Scott and food available from Sprouts Cafe, the day was not only peachy, but a huge success.

There is about 10 days left of peach season.

If you want to pick your own arrange a time with John to visit the orchard by calling 0498 001 257.

 

 

