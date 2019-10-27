PHOTOS: Picking peaches on the range

Susanna Freymark Full Profile Login to follow

THE perfect peach is so juicy it dribbles down your chin, according to Southview Orchard owner John de Kleuver

On Sunday, people flocked to the Peach Festival to pick and eat golden peaches hanging ripe on rows of trees in the Hogarth Range orchard.

With live music by Ray Scott and food available from Sprouts Cafe, the day was not only peachy, but a huge success.

There is about 10 days left of peach season.

If you want to pick your own arrange a time with John to visit the orchard by calling 0498 001 257.