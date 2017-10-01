22°
PHOTOS: Piazza serves up slice of Italy

Lismore City Councillor Councillor Gianpiero Battista, an Italian, with Mayor Isaac Smith, at the 2017 Friendship Festival at Spinks Park, Lismore. In the background, Italian Consul-General, Arturo Arcano. Frienship Festival/Alex Clarke
IT WAS a job for the Italians on Sunday, as mobs took to the 2017 Friendship Festival's Piazza in the Park at Spinks Park, Lismore.

The celebration highlighted the connection between Lismore and the cities of Conegliano and Vittorio Veneto in northern Italy.

Lismore's agricultural history can be traced to Italian migrants.

In salute to the culture, punters indulged in wine and coffee, pizza and pastas, kicked around a soccer ball, played Bocce, scooted on a Vespa, and enjoyed a visit from the Italian Consul-General, Arturo Arcano.

Festival organiser, Dr Ros Derrett OAM, said at least 3,000 festival-goers flooded the venue.

"The contribution that all Italian settlers have made to the region over many years is significant,” she said.

