PHOTOS: Pets celebrate Christmas

Loui, visiting Ballina from Brisbane, looks like he was all set to be one of Santa's little helpers.

Loui, visiting Ballina from Brisbane, looks like he was all set to be one of Santa's little helpers. Annabelle Swainston

THEY get just as excited as the kids on Christmas, wagging their tails and hanging out for that juicy bone from the Christmas ham.

All frocked up in festive cheer, dogs and all pets, from rabbits to cats, love to celebrate the festive season with the family.

As many go to unwrap their presents from Santa, the big man in red never forgets the family pet with special stockings full of tasty treats and toys for them to enjoy.

Here's some of the cutest canines enjoying the festivities around the North Coast today.