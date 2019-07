Susanna Freymark Full Profile Login to follow

THE popular Evans Head Fishing Classic continues this week, so get out your fishing rod and throw a line in.

It's a flagship fishing tournament in the Australian fishing calendar and a perfect way to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays.

The main prize draws and presentation will be held on Friday, July 19.

For more information or to register, visit www.evansheadfishingclassic.com.au.