PHOTOS: Parkway Drive's huge stage set-up

Huge fire on set for Parkway Drive at the Aerodrome Festival. Photo Lucas Englund (High 5ive)

PARKWAY Drive are about to unleash there biggest and most elaborate Australian performance as they embark on the 'Reverence' tour in October.

While Europe were privy to what Parkway could, do this will be the first-time Australian fans, at select venues, will get to see the full enormity of Parkway Drive's European stage setup.

Following back-to-back ARIA no.1 spots, the Byron Bay based band are now delivering their most fire laden show with spinning drumkit and all.

"Its pretty wild," frontman Winston McCall said.

"We are bringing everything," he said.

"What we did on those festivals we are bringing to Australia and then some."

This translates as a full shipping container travelling across the ocean to bring the European stage setup with rotatable drum rig which also gets lit on fire, further risers for the guitarists to stand on which puts them significantly higher than the actual stage, and bucket loads of fire for the stage.

The huge stage risers for guitarists and vocalist next to the drumkit live on stage during the European tour. Photo Lucas Englund (High 5ive)

The setup is so big that most of the Aussie tour shows will have full production, including Brisbane and Sydney, but others just don't have the capacity to run the full, fancy stage production.

The sheer enormity of the design and scale matches the sonic soundscape of the latest album Reverence and was specifically conceptually designed by the band for this tour.

YouTube footage of the band in Europe adequately proves this point.

"Australia has waited too long for this one," Winston said referring to the way Australian fans had seen what Europe received but always missed out due to the complex nature of timing the shipping of the stage to Australia.

"There have been a few years where the band has grown visually," he said.

"We haven't had the opportunity to show that growth in Australia which is a big part of who we are as a band.

"We wanted to bring it over in the past but it was one of those things where we couldn't get the venues or we couldn't get it over in time," he said.

ON FIRE: Parkway Drive drummer Ben Gordon spinning in the air during a performance at Aerodrome Festival. Photo Lucas Englund (High 5ive)

TALENT: Parkway Drive vocalist Winston McCall during a performance at Graspop. Photo Lucas Englund (High 5ive)

"This was when we could book the Australian tour because we had this amount of time to put it on a boat and get it over here and make sure it all cleared customs and not screw ourselves over basically."

He said there were 16 guys operating behind the scenes to ensure that everything ran smoothly including a dedicated pyro crew to ensure all the pyro techniques went off to the t.

"The crew that we have is the same crew that worked on it in Europe so they know how the whole thing goes together and to be honest those guys are the stars of the show," Winston said.

"There are points where certain thing go off on stage and you are like - 'don't be within six feet of this thing'.

"You have to remember that when it goes off.

"It keeps you on your toes and it is awesome when it works but it is just damn scary when you miss something."

The huge fire display the accompanies the set on the latest tour. Photo Lucas Englund (High 5ive)

Parkway Drive guitarist Jeff Ling at Hellfest. Photo Lucas Englund (High 5ive)

BANG: Parkway Drive performing at Graspop with fireworks. Photo Lucas Englund (High 5ive)

The entire tour is looking like it will be one of the best Parkway have ever delivered with Killswitch Engage playing all dates and Sydney and Newcastle, and Adelaide sold out at the time of publication.

"So far it is looking like the biggest tour we have ever done in Australia which is really nice," Winston said.

He said it was great to have Killswitch Engage along on tour as they hadn't toured with them in more than 12 years.

"That band has a legacy which is felt by an entire generation of people and to be able to bring them out and have them on tour is amazing."

He said it had turned out to be a magical trifacta with the stage, the album and Killswitch magically aligning at the right time.

"It's the first time I have been able to look at it and say that very single piece has fallen into place."

Parkway Drive play Riverstage Brisbane on October 28.

Parkway Drive 'Reverence' 2018 Australian Tour

Supported by Killswitch Engage & Thy Art Is Murder

Thursday, 25th October

UC Refectory, Canberra

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 26th October

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney (Lic. All Ages)

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 27th October

NEX, Newcastle

Tickets: Official Website

Sunday, 28th October

Riverstage, Brisbane (Lic. All Ages)

Tickets: Official Website

Friday, 2nd November

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne (Lic. All Ages)

Tickets: Official Website

Saturday, 3rd November

Entertainment Centre, Adelaide (Lic. All Ages)

Tickets: Official Website

Tuesday, 6th November

HBF Stadium, Perth (Lic. All Ages)

Tickets: Official Website