Maree and Steven McKinnon from Jimbaroo, with Troy, Chloe & Holly McKinnon from Brisbane enjoying their annual holiday in Evans Head News PHOTOS: Out & about in Evans Head Ursula Bentley 24th Dec 2019 9:00 AM premium_icon Subscriber only 0 DID our photographer catch you out and about in Evans Head on the weekend? Check out our photo gallery. Photos View Gallery 0 northern rivers lifestyle Read More Login to follow out and about Read More Login to follow social photos Read More Login to follow northern rivers lifestyle out and about social photos Subscriber Exclusives premium_icon Firey thanks those who saved his life after heart attack News After suffering a heart attack while conducting backburning at Jackadgery, firefighter John Kennedy has thanked the volunteers who saved his life premium_icon The huge change coming to petrol stations around Australia Business There is a massive change coming to petrol stations across our region, but will it mean cheaper fuel prices for us? 1 premium_icon ADF veteran suicide: ‘Call a Royal Commission before... News Pressure is mounting on the Prime Minister to call a royal commission into veteran suicide before the end of the year. 24th Dec 2019 10:32 AM premium_icon James Bond actor is heading Down Under Entertainment Get your martini shaken, not stirred because Australia is about to get a visit from one of the actors who played the world’s greatest spy, James Bond. 24th Dec 2019 10:26 AM premium_icon Wife gives the ultimate gift in first robotic kidney... Health Some couples exchange jewellery or gadgets as gifts during the festive season but this Christmas Talitha Sawley gave her husband the ultimate present. 24th Dec 2019 10:23 AM premium_icon ‘It was the way she moved’: Accused rapist’s shock admission Crime An uncle has been remanded in custody accused of raping his niece with a court hearing his alleged admission to police about the incident. 24th Dec 2019 10:18 AM