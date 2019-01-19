Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
REFLECTIONS: The Richmond River at Ballina.
REFLECTIONS: The Richmond River at Ballina. Brett Payne
News

PHOTOS: Our readers' best photos of the week

18th Jan 2019 11:00 PM

OUR readers have sent in beautiful images from around the region - beautiful sunsets and gorgeous animals were featured this week.

To see more images, go to our Facebook page.

If you would like to submit an image, go to our Facebook page on Monday night and upload your image with a broef discription.

The photo with the most likes becomes our cover photo on Facebook, and a selection of images are chosen for publication in the print edition of The Northern Star.

Thanks to all our readers for sending in photos.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
northern rivers community readers' photos
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Man shot in the face by masked gunman on the run

    Man shot in the face by masked gunman on the run

    Crime POLICE are still searching for the gun wielding man.

    15-year-olds in stolen car hit police vehicle

    premium_icon 15-year-olds in stolen car hit police vehicle

    News Casino police chased the teens over a fence

    Toxic, contaminated soil to be removed after landslide

    premium_icon Toxic, contaminated soil to be removed after landslide

    News Landslide reveals contaminated soils on large block of land

    PHOTOS: Skipper of capsized boat may face hefty fine

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Skipper of capsized boat may face hefty fine

    News Three people are being rescued after boat overturned