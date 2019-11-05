PHOTOS: Our Kids go 'giddy up' after cup luncheon

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

THIS year's Our Kids Melbourne Cup Luncheon was again a roaring success.

Now in its 17th year, the luncheon has become renowned for its stylish decor and superb food from Southern Cross University.

Yesterday there was $33,000 worth of prizes donated by local businesses to help Our Kids raise vital funds for paediatric equipment.

The lunch kick-started a campaign to purchase one of two Wireless CTG machines for the Lismore Base Hospital Women's Care Unit.

The CTG Machine non-invasively measures and displays fetal heart rate, maternal heart rate and uterine activity during labour, and can be used during a water birth.

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista said there was "$156,000 worth of equipment on our wish list".

Local businesses came on board to ensure the function was a sure winner.