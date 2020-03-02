PHOTOS: The Northern Star Club

THE Northern Star Club members cover a wide range of different businesses from across the Northern Rivers. On Friday night at the Ballina RSL more than 140 members of The Northern Star Club were captivated by Olympic gold medallist Sally Pearson. Her down to earth approach and motivating and emotional story left everyone so proud of this amazing Australian athlete. Everyone had a fantastic night networking and enjoying great food On the night generous members raised $5040 for the children's charity Caspa.