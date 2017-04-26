PHOTOS: Nitro Circus Live blasts into Lismore

Nitro Circus Live hit Oakes Oval on Anzac Day to a giant crowd from around the region.

There were smiles and cheers in the centre of Lismore as some of the world's best extreme athletes performed amazing stunts and aerial manoeuvres at Oakes Oval.

The sporting field looked very different with giant ramps placed in the centre of the pitch and chairs located all around the central spectacle.

Audiences were treated to a two hour extravaganza of twists, turns and somersaults on BMX bikes, motocross bikes, Rollerblades, snowboards and even the lounge couch and esky.

