PHOTOS: New train arrives in Byron Bay

SCORES of on-lookers witnessed a world first unfold in Byron Bay as its new solar train was craned in and placed onto the new railway line.

It was a detailed and careful operation to ensure the train was delivered safely.

It was a sigh of relief after six years of planning, restoration of a 1949 heritage train and 3km of railway line, the construction of two platforms and a train shed and the upcycling to produce the world's first solar train, the two carriage rail motor has arrived at its new home, just in time for Christmas.

The Byron Bay Railroad Company train will take locals and visitors between Byron township and the North Beach precinct incorporating the Byron Arts Estate, the Sunrise residential community and Elements of Byron resort. The 3km journey along the coastal track will cost $3 for adults with some concessions provided for children.