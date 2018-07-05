54 beautiful photos from Lismore's NAIDOC celebrations

THE Lismore community marked NAIDOC week with celebrations held at the Lismore Showgrounds.

Hosted by Lismore City Council, the community turned out in force, despite the weather in a show of unity to celebrate

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture at their annual NAIDOC Celebration Day.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The theme this year was 'Because of her, we can' which celebrates the essential role women have played - and continue to play - as active and significant role models at a community, local, state and national level.

The annual NAIDOC Celebration Day at the Lismore Showground was a chance for people from all cultures to enjoy learning about the world's oldest living culture through sharing, fun and friendship.

NAIDOC Week in Lismore: Despite the weather, many in the community turned out in a show of unity to celebrate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture at their annual NAIDOC Celebration Day.

"NAIDOC Celebration Day is about providing a space where the whole community can proudly celebrate the richness of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture," the council's event officer Leanne Clark said.

"Coming together in celebration is an important and informal way to share culture and learn from one another. Events like this provide an opportunity for people to talk to one another, learn from one another, laugh with one another and ultimately, leave with a greater appreciation and understanding of one another's culture."