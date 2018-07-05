Menu
CELEBRATION: Wyrallah Road Public School students Elke Duroux, KC King-Arama and Mitika King-Arama enjoying NAIDOC week celebrations.
CELEBRATION: Wyrallah Road Public School students Elke Duroux, KC King-Arama and Mitika King-Arama enjoying NAIDOC week celebrations. Marc Stapelberg
News

54 beautiful photos from Lismore's NAIDOC celebrations

6th Jul 2018 9:00 AM
THE Lismore community marked NAIDOC week with celebrations held at the Lismore Showgrounds.

Hosted by Lismore City Council, the community turned out in force, despite the weather in a show of unity to celebrate 

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture at their annual NAIDOC Celebration Day.

The theme this year was 'Because of her, we can' which celebrates the essential role women have played - and continue to play - as active and significant role models at a community, local, state and national level.

The annual NAIDOC Celebration Day at the Lismore Showground was a chance for people from all cultures to enjoy learning about the world's oldest living culture through sharing, fun and friendship.

"NAIDOC Celebration Day is about providing a space where the whole community can proudly celebrate the richness of our Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture," the council's event officer Leanne Clark said.

"Coming together in celebration is an important and informal way to share culture and learn from one another. Events like this provide an opportunity for people to talk to one another, learn from one another, laugh with one another and ultimately, leave with a greater appreciation and understanding of one another's culture."

Lismore Northern Star

