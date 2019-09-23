PHOTOS: 85 most inspiring moments from the climate strike

Climate change rally in Lismore as more than a 100 protests take place across the nation.

Marc Stapelberg

A WAVE of climate change protests swept the globe Friday, and Lismore was no different with around 3000 people sending a message to leaders headed for a U.N. summit: The warming world can't wait for action.

As expected, sentiment was mirrored in Byron Bay and around the country for the day of protest.

Students marched up and down Lismore streets with the banners and cries for change.

The young students shouted for the government to implement change until they were literally red in the face and exhausted.

Following the speeches at 12 there was another march where protesters then sat on the ground in a symbolic gesture.