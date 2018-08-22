PHOTOS: More than 100 bowlers converge on Ballina

Mitchell Craig Full Profile

There was 104 women bowlers at the annual Classic Fours tournament for a busy two days of competition at the Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina on Monday and Tuesday.

It is one of the most popular and longest-running tournaments for women bowlers in the Northern Rivers district and attracts teams from outside the region.

There were bowlers from the Northern Rivers, Clarence and Tweed-Byron district as well as a strong contingent of Queensland teams.

The Ferny Grove team from Brisbane were back again while Alstonville, Ballina RSL, Lennox Head and the host club were well represented.

