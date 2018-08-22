Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: More than 100 bowlers converge on Ballina

News

News 50 photos of your beautiful weddings

News

News premium_icon 37 photos of the heritage-listed hydro station

Sport

Sport premium_icon YOUR SPORT: Did we spot you at the Lismore kart...

Sport

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: All the action from Ballina netball...

News

News premium_icon WATCH: The moment a 200-year-old fig tree fell to the...

News

News premium_icon Dramatic photos: Police vs fig tree protesters

Sport

Sport premium_icon Alstonville soccer carnival in pictures: YOUR...

Community

Community PHOTOS: Superheroes everywhere at footy game

Community

Community 25 photos of your amazing cake creations

News

News Our readers' photos of the week

News

News PHOTOS: Huge crane barge crosses Ballina bar

News

News premium_icon 54 amazing photos from the Kyogle rally

Aaron Hoffman aboard Out Of The Blue Adventures Lennox Head.

News YOUR PHOTOS: Check out photos from our talented...

Crime

Crime premium_icon TIMELINE: Inside look at 18-year-old Toowoomba cold...

TRANQUIL RIVER: A stunning photo of the Brunswick River, taken by Sarah Archibald.

News PHOTOS: Stunning images from around the region

Environment

Environment premium_icon PHOTOS: Baby whale removed from beach

Crime

Crime premium_icon PHOTOS: Police arrest Ballina murder suspects

News

News PHOTOS: Grass fire threatens buildings near Casino

Colourful skies over Tyagarah were photographed by Sarah Archibald.

Life PHOTOS: Stunning images from our readers

News

News premium_icon YOUR SPORT: Gallery of pictures from the weekend

News

News premium_icon NIGHT MOVES: Sneak peek on bridge work at...

Lennox Head tornado sweeps through the town of Lennox Heads.

Weather premium_icon TORNADO PHOTOS: 60 seconds to disaster

BEEF WEEK FASHION: Tiny tots rocked the catwalk at the Northern Star Celebration of Fashion last night.

Life premium_icon PHOTOS: Did you strut your stuff at Casino's fashion...

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: All the action from Beef Meets Reef

Sport

PHOTOS: More than 100 bowlers converge on Ballina

By
22nd Aug 2018 11:07 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

There was 104 women bowlers at the annual Classic Fours tournament for a busy two days of competition at the Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina on Monday and Tuesday.

It is one of the most popular and longest-running tournaments for women bowlers in the Northern Rivers district and attracts teams from outside the region.

There were bowlers from the Northern Rivers, Clarence and Tweed-Byron district as well as a strong contingent of Queensland teams.

The Ferny Grove team from Brisbane were back again while Alstonville, Ballina RSL, Lennox Head and the host club were well represented.
 

ballina cherry street sports club lawn bowls sport
Lismore Northern Star