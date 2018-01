Photo from a tuck roll-over near the Caniaba turn off from the Bruxner Highway, south of Lismore.

BRUXNER Highway at the Caniaba turn-off, south of Lismore, has been cleared after a truck roll-over earlier this morning.

NSW Police said the truck lost control before it tipped on its side, causing nearby roads to be congested for about an hour while police and fire crews worked to clean up the incident.

The driver of the vehicle suffered no injuries.