PHOTOS: Massive operation to clear truck crash site

Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This time-lapse video shows Wednesday evening's storm, approaching Lismore from Casino. The hour-long video, shot at 5 second intervals, was supplied by Northern Star reader Michael Rodgers, who lives at Fernside, west of Lismore.

Weather premium_icon WATCH: The makings of a fatal super storm

Young boys tend to cattle at Casino Show in 1965.

Whats On premium_icon Shows, coming to a town near you

PERFECT PERCH: A pelican watches over Evans Head boat harbour.

News 13 sublime images from around the region

News

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun and fashions from the Lismore Cup

1960s race fashion at the Lismore Turf Club.

News premium_icon PHOTOS: Lismore Cup fashions from the 1960s

Taylah Mcwhirter sent in this gorgeous photo of her horse.

Pets & Animals premium_icon We'll go riding on the horses, yeah, yeah

Two Raiders supporters have plenty to say to the Ballina crowd.

Rugby League premium_icon PHOTOS: All the action from the NRRRL grand final

Technology

Technology IFA 2018: $7.9 billion in deals done at tech show

Sport

Sport premium_icon Behind the scenes: Ballina Seagulls prepare for NRRRL...

Offbeat

Offbeat YOUR TATTOOS: 40 tough stickers worth checking out

News

News YOUR TATTOOS: 19 of the best tattoos we've seen

Fiona Gray: "Ollie Whippet left at the pound when he was 3 years old. Came to live with us at the beach 6 years ago. Happiest dog ever!"

Pets & Animals Spoilt, loved: Second chances for gorgeous rescue...

News

News 18 stunning photos taken by Northern Rivers...

Sport

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: More than 100 bowlers converge on Ballina

News

News 50 photos of your beautiful weddings

News

News premium_icon 37 photos of the heritage-listed hydro station

Sport

Sport premium_icon YOUR SPORT: Did we spot you at the Lismore kart...

Sport

Sport premium_icon PHOTOS: All the action from Ballina netball...

News

News premium_icon WATCH: The moment a 200-year-old fig tree fell to the...

News

News premium_icon Dramatic photos: Police vs fig tree protesters

Sport

Sport premium_icon Alstonville soccer carnival in pictures: YOUR...

Community

Community PHOTOS: Superheroes everywhere at footy game

Community

Community 25 photos of your amazing cake creations

News

News Our readers' photos of the week

News

News PHOTOS: Huge crane barge crosses Ballina bar

News

PHOTOS: Massive operation to clear truck crash site

By
12th Oct 2018 11:13 AM

premium_icon Subscriber only

THE driver of a truck carrying a load of chickens that crashed on Ballina Road was taken to hospital after being attended to by ambulance.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Sunrise Ct in Goonellabah.

It is believed some chickens died in the crash.

A similar truck crash occurred at the same spot in November last year.

Fire & Rescue NSW were also on scene with their Hazmat van to ensure the diesel spill was rendered safe.

The Bruxner Highway was finally reopened to traffic at 7.30pm last night - about 10 hours after the incident happened.

chicken truck crash northern rivers accident northern rivers roads
Lismore Northern Star