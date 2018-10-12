PHOTOS: Massive operation to clear truck crash site

Marc Stapelberg Full Profile Login to follow

THE driver of a truck carrying a load of chickens that crashed on Ballina Road was taken to hospital after being attended to by ambulance.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Sunrise Ct in Goonellabah.

It is believed some chickens died in the crash.

A similar truck crash occurred at the same spot in November last year.

Fire & Rescue NSW were also on scene with their Hazmat van to ensure the diesel spill was rendered safe.

The Bruxner Highway was finally reopened to traffic at 7.30pm last night - about 10 hours after the incident happened.