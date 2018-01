WILD WEATHER hit the Northern Rivers last night, with massive hail, plenty of rain and strong wind gusts causing havoc across the region.

Some people will be spending the day cleaning up after huge trees were uprooted and branches knocked down.

The hail has also caused damage to some areas in the region.

We've put together this photo gallery of your images of the storm. if you would like to contribute more, please email them to us at news@northernstar.com.au