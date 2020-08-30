Menu
Marist Brothers and Northern United hold a minute silence before the game.
PHOTOS: Marist Brothers host Northern United

Adam Daunt
30th Aug 2020 5:50 PM
CROZIER FIELD hosted Marist Brothers and Northern United in front of a well-attended crowd on Sunday.

Both teams observed a moving minute’s silence for a fallen mate before the game kicked off.

Marist Brothers started well as Hezakiah McKenzie caused all manner of problems down the right hand side and scored twice.

But Northern United worked into the game and eventually, they were rewarded with a lead at all changes.

Northern United seemed to crash through Marist Brothers with ease while the Marist Brothers defence struggled to hold their shape.

Both sides struggled to convert after their try scoring during the first half.

Northern United ran away as worthy winners 34 to 22 in what was a hotly contested clash.

