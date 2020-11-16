PHOTOS: Magpies Crusaders fans cheer from sidelines
ALTHOUGH they didn't take home a win, Magpies Crusaders fans cheered proudly for their team from the sidelines on Saturday night.
They hosted A-League club Brisbane Roar in a pre-season friendly at Sologinkin Oval.
The celebrations were short-lived - a 9-1 Roar win the end result.
But all in attendance left the ground embracing an old sporting adage - football was the true winner at Sologinkin Oval.