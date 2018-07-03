PHOTOS: 'Magnificent' 850m long Pacific Highway bridge

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads, Maritime and Freight Kevin Anderson and Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin inspect the new bridge over the Richmond River on Pacific Highway.

THE second largest bridge along the 155 kilometre stretch of the Pacific Highway upgrade between Woolgoolga and Ballina was almost 50 per cent complete.

Parliamentary Secretary of Northern NSW Ben Franklin said he was thrilled to see the progress being made on the new bridge over the Richmond River at Broadwater.

"Work has been moving ahead in leaps and bound." Mr Franklin said.

"The project is one time and on budget and will deliver local a safer more reliable journey."

It was one of 170 bridges being built on the Pacific Highway upgrade and is expected to be completed by 2020.

"It's going to make the ride from the border of Queensland down to Sydney even quicker and even safer, it's an exciting time," Mr Franklin said.

"It means safety, it means that any accidents are going to be massively minimised, the fatalities are going to be minimised on the pacific highway and that's what this government is about, ensuring people get home secure and safe to their families at night."

Parliamentary Secretary for Regional Roads, Maritime and Transport Kevin Anderson said it all comes as part of the State Government's push for a zero roads tolls.

"What we need to do is continue to look at how do we upgrade the pacific highway to make sure that we make it as safe as possible," Mr Anderson said.

Two temporary jetties were recently completed to enable work to be carried out in and above the water for the new bridge.

Mr Anderson said these jetties will be removed after marine-based construction is complete, which was expect to be around the end of the year.

"Piling to create a solid foundation for the new bridge is also well under way with all land based piling and about 20 per cent of marine piling completed for the 61 bridge supports being installed," Mr Anderson said.

Once completed the NSW Government was eager to see how the new bridge and highway will affect the length of travel time and safety for motorists.

"Quite often what you find though is traffic times probably won't be as reduced as some people think," Mr Anderson said.

"But it will be the safety component and the relaxed component when you are sitting behind the wheel and you're able to concentrate on a beautiful two lane highway (and) dual carriage way."

"You know it is a safe road, so it makes the drive much more relaxed and you get to your destination in much better condition."

Mr Anderson said he was proud of the guys who had been working tirelessly on this "magnificent piece of engineering".

"When you think about the work that has gone in to get it this far, plus still work to come is extremely significant," he said.

"I drive up and down this highway a lot and to see it pop out of the ground like it has is extraordinary, not only from my perspective but from my kids perspective too, they go "you'll be able to see this thing from space" that's how big it will be."

Mr Anderson also thanked motorists using the highway for the patience.

"We know there have been disruptions and there will be some more disruptions but we appreciate the work that is going in and we know they will be thankful for it at the end," he said.

The Australian and NSW governments are jointly funding the Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade on an 80:20 basis.

Bridge Key Facts