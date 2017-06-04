PHOTOS: Love Lennox Festival a great day out

Hollie Jobson and Lennox Robertson from Jordan's Fruit Farm served popular and healthy veggie balls for only $2 each.

A WARM community buzz washed over the Love Lennox Festival on Saturday, as locals spilled onto the street to mingle before a live jazz band.

Showcasing quirky local-made stoneware, jewellery, tie-dye t-shirts, spirituality books, raw vegan treats, and community stalls advocating for local issues, the day proved to be more than just a market.

With the clever addition of delicious cheap street eats, the day helped businesses like Jordan's Fruit Farm, ordinarily shut Saturdays, to bring in the extra dollars.

Healthy $2 veggie balls from the grocer were served out by Hollie Jobson and Lennox Kobertson - who shares his name with the seaside village.

"My name is a pretty good ice-breaker around this town," Mr Lennox Kobertson said.

Not to be left out of all the fun, pooches were a welcome accessory to the Love Lennox Festival, which also staged a dog show.

Mum and daughter Chris and Jo Biffin brought their "fur babies" Angel and Honey, dressed in pink.

"The day has been lovely, everyone is smiling and food smells delicious," Ms Jo Biffin said.

Community activism is front of mind for many Lennox locals, with the Save Lake Ainsworth and Department of Primary tents both a success.

Paul and Genevieve Josif of Lennox Head stopped into to see what a Smart Drumline looked like and to chat to DPIs Sarah Morrison about their concerns.

"We're happy the Government is looking to into new technology like tagging, instead of the nets, which kill hundreds of non-target animals," Mr Paul Josif said.

"We need a smart response, not a rabid reaction."