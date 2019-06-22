PHOTOS: Looking back at the Lismore Lantern Parade

Photos View Photo Gallery

THE first Lismore Lantern Parade was held in 1994 and was produced by local artists and performers as a way for the community to showcase their creativity, and to honour the cycles of the seasons.

25 years on the event draws nearly 30,000 people who come to watch the colourful display.

More than just a parade, the Lismore Lantern Parade is a three day celebration of fun and creativity.

The expanded program begins on Friday June 21 with a Gala Concert at City Hall with the Moorambilla Voices, MaxedOUT Ensemble from Far West NSW and over a hundred young Lismore people presenting works by three emerging Australian composers and our own Tilly Jones. They will be supported by Young Song Writer Award winner Freya Cotterill, the Northern Rivers Youth Jazz Orchestra, and the Nini Nahri-Gali Dance Troupe.

Event partner, The Northern Rivers Conservatorium, has sponsored this concert and will be hosting the MaxOUT Ensemble on the Heartbeats stage on Saturday afternoon.

This year the Lantern Parade has secured funding from Destination NSW's Event Development Program, which has enabled us to spread the word about the Lantern Parade into Queensland and around NSW.

The funding will improve some of the facilities, nice portable loos and grandstand seating for the Fiery Finale.

After the Fiery Finale, visitors can choose from an amazing array of fabulous food from festival market stalls and the CBD's many cafes and restaurants and be entertained by the amazingly energetic Button Collective.