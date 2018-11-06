PHOTOS: Locals frock up for the Melbourne Cup

WELL DRESSED: Our Kids fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista, far right, with the hard working committee at SCU Union Central.

WELL DRESSED: Our Kids fundraising coordinator Rebekka Battista, far right, with the hard working committee at SCU Union Central. Alison Paterson

RACING fans gathered around Lismore to frock up and raise funds for some good causes on Melbourne Cup Day.

At Southern Cross University's Union Central, the 16th annual Our Kids Melbourne Cup Luncheon featured local businesses donating more than $50,000 worth of prizes to help the charity raise vital funds for paediatric equipment.

"This year our sponsors have been incredibly generous in providing with jewellery, hair products and a night at the Byron Suites, which is a coveted prize," Our Kids fundraising coordinator, Rebekka Battista said.

"Businesses whom donated prizes include long standing supporters including Winks Hairdressing, who donated over $16,000 in prizes, and Fairmarket Lismore Antique Centre who donated jewellery totalling $8000."

The event raises funds for Our Kids, a charity that purchases paediatric equipment for local hospitals in the Northern Rivers region, helping keep our children local when needing medical care.

A highlight was when Our Kids founder Dr Chris Ingall interviewed a former patient now talented SCU media student Kate Hepton.

In addition to an afternoon of fabulous food, raffles and lucky prizes, there were prizes for 'Most Beautiful Lady', 'Most Beautiful Headwear' and 'Best Dressed Stallion.'

Meanwhile, at the Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Club Ltd, 110 guests including a bevy of fashionable fillies and some gentlemen of style were out in force to raise funds on behalf of the Lismore Base Hospital Auxiliary.

Committee member Bev Ryan said the sold-out event was a great success and guests generously helped to raise funds for a new resuscitation model for the LBH.