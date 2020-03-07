PHOTOS: Local school joins the big crunch across NSW

DELICIOUS: Blakebrook Public School students Declan Cooper, Chloe Kiss, Max Musgrove and Lily Selwood test out the produce from the school's garden as part of the Big Vegie Crunch. Photo: Jackie Munro

DELICIOUS: Blakebrook Public School students Declan Cooper, Chloe Kiss, Max Musgrove and Lily Selwood test out the produce from the school's garden as part of the Big Vegie Crunch. Photo: Jackie Munro

DID you hear that loud crunch on Thursday morning?

Blakebrook Public School joined other schools across the region in a bid to add their loudest crunches to the statewide Big Vegie Crunch record attempt for the loudest bites.

Blakebrook students devoured carrots, beans and capsicum as part of the program to encourage children to enjoy vegetables.

Northern NSW Local Health District’s health promotion communications co-ordinator, Lee Duncan, said 29 schools and 53 early learning centres participated in the 2020 Big Vegie Crunch on Thursday.

As well as providing children with a fun and healthy activity on the day of the record attempt, Ms Duncan said it helped to show children vegies were enjoyable.

“We’ve seen that plenty of children are getting the sufficient amount of fruit per day, but are really lacking in vegies,” she said.

“The recommended daily amount is two serves of fruit and five serves of veg each day, so it really is important for kids to get more vegies.”

Northern NSW Local Health District acting health promotion manager, Gavin Dart, said only approximately 6 per cent of Australian kids ate enough vegetables, so many were missing out on nutrients their growing bodies needed.

Mr Dart said the vegetable week was a school-based health promotion event funded by NSW Health to encourage kids to explore and enjoy a variety of vegetables.

He said there were plenty of reasons why children weren’t eating enough vegies.

“Maybe, in their experience, eating vegetables isn’t enjoyable, they don’t want to try new things or perhaps vegetables aren’t served often enough at home,” Mr Dart said.

“Vegetable week activities give kids the opportunity to join their peers having fun while learning about and trying different types of vegies.

“When schools are involved in events like this, we hear many stories of parents amazed at how their children are prepared to try more vegies.

“Blakebrook school, like many in our region, has a vegie garden where children can appreciate the joy and challenges of growing their own food.”

A Blakebrook Public School spokeswoman said the school maintained an extensive garden on the school grounds, which helped to bolster the students’ love of fresh fruit and vegetables.

“A lot of our kids come off farms, so they’re pretty used to eating their vegies,” she said.

“But it’s great having this garden because it really helps them to enjoy this fresh produce they’ve grown themselves.”