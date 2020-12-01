PHOTOS: Lismore’s recycled Christmas tree unveiled

LISMORE CITY COUNCIL has unveiled its recycled Christmas tree for 2020, which makes use of recycled materials to create a work of art in the CBD.

The sixth annual Christmas tree is constructed of recycled material and features 40 hearts all designed by the council staff.

Positioned on the corner of Keen St and Magellan St, the seven metre tree is a nod to the rural communities in the Lismore Council LGA.

“Our rural community is integral to Lismore and we wanted to give them a nod in a year they had to contend with bushfires, drought, floods and COVID-19,” said Cheryl, one of council’s customer service officers.

Cheryl said the council staff were really proud of their efforts to turn recycled materials, including recycled drums and PVC pipe, into a design which represented the heart of Lismore.

“We love the recycled Christmas tree and although our take on it this year is a little different, we hope the community of Lismore will enjoy it,” Cheryl said.

“Council staff are proud to be part of the Lismore community and we wanted to give back and help make our city an even better place to live, work and raise a family.

“We hope that it can spread some joy, kindness and love at this time of year. Merry Christmas Lismore.”