PHOTOS: Lismore woman's "unthinkable" 90kg transformation

LISMORE woman Tracy Wood has shed 90kg over three years, celebrating the healthy milestone with a photoshoot, which has gone viral.

The public health administrator shared the story of her amazing transformation from 156kg to 66kg on Facebook on Friday.

Sharing a series of stunning photographs taken at Snap Fitness, Lismore, Ms Wood said she felt her results were "unthinkable".

In the Facebook update, Ms Wood credited her coach Kev Fricke and her personal trainer James Smedley, for assisting her with her weightloss journey.

"Oct 16th 2017 I did the unthinkable," she wrote.

Tracy Ann Wood has lost 90kg. Tracy Ann Wood/Facebook

"I stepped out of my comfort zone into another world, 156kgs down to 66kgs, 90kgs lighter.

"So on the 29th of May (I) made the decision to reward my weighloss journey and take it to the next level and do a 20 week comp prep.

"I got myself an awesome coach (Kev Fricke) and continued to train with my (personal trainer) of nearly (three) years (James Smedley) and began a transformation.

"(They) had their work cut out for them but this trifecta got my body looking the best it ever has.

"(We) reduced my body fat and I got body muscle.

"(So) on the 16th Oct I had reached my goal and did a fitness photo shoot.

"Thanks to everyone who supported me and still are, (you) know who (you) all (are)."