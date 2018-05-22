PHOTOS: Lismore tradies restore award-winning car

This General Motors Holden 1955 Chevrolet, worked on by two Lismore tradesman in 2013/14, will head to USA in August to be judged in the Tri Five Nationals in Bowling Green Kentucky.

AN AWARD-WINNING General Motors Holden 1955 Chevrolet, worked on by two Lismore tradesmen, is heading of to the USA for the Tri Five Nationals this August.

Carl Mills from Carl Mills Stainless Steel Repairs and Victor Hambly, owner of Custom R Paintworx, restored the car a few years ago at the request of its owners, Mark and Roslyn Anthony.

The Brisbane couple bought the car in April 2006 and, after three years of driving it, decided to take it off the road for a full restoration.

Since then, the car has won numerous awards from small car shows to the Queensland Hot Rod, Street Machine state titles.

It was also named the Top Classic at Harrigan's Car Show for three years in a row.

Mr and Mrs Anthony are no strangers to cars, having previously owned a 1963 Chevy and a 1972 Torana XU1.

"Then we met in 1999 and decided to go looking for a car and we came across the 1955 Chevy and the rest is history,” Mr Anthony said.

"We built the car for our wedding which we wed in December 2014, 15 years to the date we met.”

Mr Mills said he spent more than six months completing the body work before handing it over to Mr Hambly.

"We knew from the start it was going to be a big job because it was a pile of panels bolted together,” Mr Mills said.

"Once you start you've got to have that picture at the end of the tunnel, where this car is going to be and what the customer wants out of the car.”

He said it was a massive team effort between half a dozen businesses to get the car to where it is today.

"It's one of those accolades you don't think you'll ever achieve but now that they have it's exciting for us as well,” Mr Mills said.

"There's not a part of the car that isn't immaculate and this is why he gets the accolades he gets.”

"(Mr Anthony) has also given me one of his trophies that he has won in respect of the work I did on his car at one stage.”

"It does get a bit emotional I suppose, because all the hard work I've put in had now come into fruition.”

Mr Anthony said he was grateful to Mr Mills and Mr Hambly for the work they did on his car.

"Without Carl and Victor our car may have never been built,” he said.

"We are always helping Carl, Victor and everyone that helped by passing information about them to other car builders.”

Mr Mills wished Mr and Mrs Anthony all the best in the upcoming Tri Five Nationals competition in Bowling Kentucky, where their car will go up against America's best Tri Fives (1955, 1956, 1957) Chevrolets.

"I'm really pleased for Mark and Roslyn and of course myself and Victor because a lot of hard work, blood, sweat and tears goes into the jobs to get them done,” he said.