All the action as Lismore plays Byron Bay
News

PHOTOS: Lismore Rams clashed with Byron Bay Devils

Adam Daunt
9th Aug 2020 4:55 PM
LISMORE Rams have put on a vintage display against the Byron Bay Devils in front of their home crowd at Crozier Field.

The Rams started in blistering fashion, scoring early as the Devils defence struggled to hold the Rams from gaining yards.

The Rams found particular joy down the left-hand side with Josh Patston scoring a hat-trick in the three quarters as a result of some clever footwork and fast passing.

Isaac Lee added to the Devils pain after finding a gaping hole at the try line when the game began looking one-sided as Rams continued to pile on the points.

It was an impressive display from the home side with good support in the stands adhering to COVID-safe rules.

The Rams victory means they have rebounded successfully from Round 2’s loss against Ballina while the Devils lose their unbeaten record.

Lismore Northern Star

