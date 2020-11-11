PHOTOS: Lismore honours the fallen at Remembrance Day

STUDENT RESPECT: St Johns Woodlawn students Tiana Riley, Daniel Westerman, Lily Fisher and Innes McLaren with teacher Annette Reen at the Lismore Remembrance Day service. Photo: Alison Paterson

THE scarlet paper poppies swayed in the breeze as veterans and serving soldiers, representatives from emergency services and allied community groups joined individuals to pay tribute to those who fought to make our country safe.

POPPIES: In Lismore around 100 people gathered at the cenotaph in to pay their respects on Remembrance Day 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson

The 2020 Remembrance Day service may have been limited to 100 people and reduced in time due to COVID-19, but for those who attended it was a moment to reflect, remember and thank those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

ONE MINUTE SILENCE: The 2020 Lismore Remembrance Day service was shorter than usual and limited to 100 people due to the pandemic. Photo: Alison Paterson

Among the men and women wearing medals and service ribbons were four students from St John's Woodlawn who were there to lay a wreath and show their respect.

The 1,000 State Emergency Services personnel in the Northern Zone were represented at the 2020 Lismore Remembrance Day service by Lismore Unit Commander John Ludlow and Deputy Zone Commander (Superintendent) Mark Somers. Photo: Alison Paterson

Tiana Rile, David Westerman, Lily Fisher and Innes McLaren said they wanted very much to pay their respects and it is important to be worth of those who made the supreme sacrifice.

"It was incredibly important, because the country we are today and the freedoms we are awarded, and it must be remembered that people died for us," Lily said.

"This must not be forgotten and must be remembered even in times of COVID."

Lily said it was vital, particularly in challenging times for people to come together and reflect.

"In a year like this when it has been hard for everyone, it is very important for the community to come together and remember," she said.

RSL Lismore Sib-branch president Darryl Hawke made a moving speech.

"At the going down of the sun, and in the morning, we will remember them." Around 100 people gathered at the cenotaph in Lismore on November 11 at 11am to pay their respects on Remembrance Day 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson

Many people moved forward to lay a wreath.

These floral tributes ranged from those made of native Australian flowers to simple bouquets lovingly picked from a garden.

He ended by thanking those still in uniform for their country of their great service.

"Today we not only commemorate those who died in past conflicts," he said.

"we also think of our Defence Force members presently serving overseas in various parts of the world."

Fire & Rescue NSW Lismore Station Officer Ian Grimwood AFSM and Lismore Council director Peter Jeuken attended the 2020 Remembrance Day service. Photo: Alison Paterson

Reverend Graeme Deacon lead the prayers.

The Lismore community stood quietly as the Last Post sounded.

RSL Lismore Sub-Branch President Darryl Hawke with veterans John Glasser and Wilson McClelland gathered at the cenotaph in Lismore on November 11 at 11am to pay their respects on Remembrance Day 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson

The 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment, provided the catafalque party.

41st Battalion Lismore Lieutenant Colonel Susana Fernandez and Warrant Officer Lee Bates with Wilson McClelland of the Lismore RSL Sub-branch, paid their respects on Remembrance Day 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson

Mr Hawke said he hoped the 2021 Remembrance Day Service would not be impacted by the pandemic.

RESPECT: Lucy Horner, 4, laid flowers at the cenotaph in Lismore on November 11 at 11am for Remembrance Day 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson