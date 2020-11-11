PHOTOS: Lismore honours the fallen at Remembrance Day

THE scarlet paper poppies swayed in the breeze as veterans and serving soldiers, representatives from emergency services and allied community groups joined individuals to pay tribute to those who fought to make our country safe.
The 2020 Remembrance Day service may have been limited to 100 people and reduced in time due to COVID-19, but for those who attended it was a moment to reflect, remember and thank those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Among the men and women wearing medals and service ribbons were four students from St John's Woodlawn who were there to lay a wreath and show their respect.
Tiana Rile, David Westerman, Lily Fisher and Innes McLaren said they wanted very much to pay their respects and it is important to be worth of those who made the supreme sacrifice.
"It was incredibly important, because the country we are today and the freedoms we are awarded, and it must be remembered that people died for us," Lily said.
"This must not be forgotten and must be remembered even in times of COVID."
Lily said it was vital, particularly in challenging times for people to come together and reflect.
"In a year like this when it has been hard for everyone, it is very important for the community to come together and remember," she said.
RSL Lismore Sib-branch president Darryl Hawke made a moving speech.
Many people moved forward to lay a wreath.
These floral tributes ranged from those made of native Australian flowers to simple bouquets lovingly picked from a garden.
He ended by thanking those still in uniform for their country of their great service.
"Today we not only commemorate those who died in past conflicts," he said.
"we also think of our Defence Force members presently serving overseas in various parts of the world."
Reverend Graeme Deacon lead the prayers.
The Lismore community stood quietly as the Last Post sounded.
The 41st Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment, provided the catafalque party.
Mr Hawke said he hoped the 2021 Remembrance Day Service would not be impacted by the pandemic.