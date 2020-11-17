PHOTOS: Life in the fast lane for our Olympic swimmers

Adam Daunt Full Profile Login to follow

TAKE A LOOK inside the high performance swimming training camp which was held on the Northern Rivers as Australia's best swimmers prepare for Tokyo 2021.

The training camp was held in Alstonville and Ballina featuring over 20 swimmers including the likes of Olympic swimmers Bronte and Cate Campbell, Commonwealth Games representatives including Bradley Woodward and some of Swimming NSW best young talent.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the event is currently slated to run in 2021.

Take a look at the gallery from the media event.