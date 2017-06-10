PHOTOS: Kitsch to collectables, Old and Gold had it all

Pushpa Ireland at the 2017 Brunswick Heads Old and Gold Festival.

STORMS didn't rain on the parade of second hand goods at the 2017 Brunswick Heads Old and Gold festival on Saturday.

A bevy of brolly-toting Brunwsickians flooded street and hall stalls to hunt for treasure among piles of pre-loved fashions, antiques and kitsch kitchen trinkets.

Expert dealer Amber Armstrong of Vintage Interior Pieces said the one day event was a welcomed way to highlight the town's status as a vintage trail.

"The Old and Gold Festival certainly makes visitors aware this town is a bit of a vintage trail, with at least seven speciality antique and collectable stores in the area,” she said.

Amber Armstrong, of Vintage Interior Pieces at the 2017 Old and Gold Festival, Brunswick Heads. Alina Rylko

"It's also a great day for residents to get old stuff out of the cupboards, make some extra cash, and to enjoy the community spirit.”

Locals told the Northern Star the best bargains of the day could be found in any of the halls, with some items starting at just 20 cents.

A stunning diamond Deco ring, crafted by jeweller Paul Fitton of Nouveau Deco could be found in the Brunswick Memorial Hall for $250.

His glittering showcase, worthy of an Oceans 11 heist, also included an array of ruby, emerald, opal, pearl and topaz rings from as early as the 20s.

at the 2017 Old and Gold Festival, Brunswick. Alina Rylko

"These rings are special because they're e modelled on the first Deco era styles of the early Egyptian civilisations.”

Pushpa Ireland travelled from Murwillumbah for the third year to stock up on unique fashions including a handmade, floral patterned cotton skirt for $25.

"There aren't as many stalls as last year, probably because of the rain, but the collections are still just as fantastic,” she said.

Brunswick retailers, which on a soggy day may have not ordinarily attracted patronage also benefited from extra business.

Merryn Jennings of Ewingsdale found a $25-top from a regular shop to wear to Grease, playing at the Brunswick Picture House on Saturday 24 June.

Merryn Jennings of Ewingsdale at the 2017 Brunswick Heads Old and Gold Festival. Alina Rylko