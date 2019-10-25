PHOTOS: Kids caught chroming outside MP’s office

TWO juveniles have been caught chroming in broad daylight, right outside a Townsville MP's office as the city's crime crisis continues to unravel.

About 11.45am today, police were called to attend the bus stop outside number 48 Thuringowa Drive, Kirwan, where Thuringowa MP Aaron Harper's office resides.

Queensland Police confirmed they attended the address, as well as Queensland Ambulance crews.

A QPS spokesman said there was no offence for which they could charge the children in relation to chroming, as "it's not like it is a drug".

Queensland Ambulance officers escorted the juveniles back to their respective homes about 12.30pm.

Juveniles chroming outside MP Aaron Harper's office. Picture: Shae Beplate.

Mr Harper is currently in Brisbane for state parliament, so wasn't in his office at the time of today's incident but acknowledged chroming was "a very serious issue" when contacted by the Bulletin.

"Absolutely it's a problem, chroming is part of the issue that we have in front of us that leads to issues around youth crime, same as drugs," Mr Harper said.

"As a former paramedic I've treated many people, along Thuringowa Drive as a matter of fact, (for this same issue)."

The MP said he had been working with local police, particularly the Kirwan Police Station officer-in-charge Jason Brosnan, who had increased patrols around the Willows Shopping Centre area.

Police officers holding what appears to be deoderant spray cans confiscated at the bus stop at 48 Thuringowa Drive, Kirwan. Picture: Shae Beplate.

Mr Harper said he had requested a Townsville representative travel to Brisbane for a roundtable meeting with Unilever, Rexona's parent company, in December.

"I think it's incredibly sad we have to bring the manufacturers into it," he said.

"I think we need to follow the other states and jurisdictions, which have put measures in place to either remove the particular products from stores or remove the ingredients that make them.

"Chroming has been a significant practice of youth. It leads to dangerous practices, it is linked to the whole broader youth crime issue."

Burdekin MP Dale Last said this was yet another example of how serious the crime issue has become.

"This simply highlights how bad this problem is in Townsville that kids are chroming in front of the Member for Thuringowa's office at Kirwan," Mr Last said.

"Can it be any more blatant? These kids are completely thumbing their nose at all forms of authority and for Aaron Harper to continue to deny there's a problem in Townsville - well then, he needs to walk outside his office and see what's going on in his carpark."