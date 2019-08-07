Menu
Lennox Head Public School Stage 1 dance students performed at the Ballina District Coastal Kids Concert at the Ballina RSL Club on August 6.
Lennox Head Public School Stage 1 dance students performed at the Ballina District Coastal Kids Concert at the Ballina RSL Club on August 6.
PHOTOS: Kids are in the spotlight

Graham Broadhead
7th Aug 2019 3:00 PM
IT was the public school students of the Ballina district who were in the spotlight at the Ballina RSL Club on Tuesday, August 6.

The 19th Coastal Kids Concert featured eight public schools in the area: Wollongbar, Byron Bay, Teven-Tintenbar, Ballina, Southern Cross, Alstonville, Fernleigh and Lennox Head.

The concerts -- they are held annually, but missed one year since they began in 2000 -- are organised by Lennox Head teacher Mark Whitney.

His motivation for the concerts was to give the students an opportunity to perform at a professionally run event, with sound and lighting engineers literally putting the kids in the spotlight.

More than 400 people attended the 19th concert on Tuesday, August 6.

 

    • 7th Aug 2019 2:00 PM