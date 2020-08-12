PHOTOS: Juniors hit their groove at Casino golf day

CASINO JUNIOR DAY: YOUNG and talented players showed the future of golf is in good hands when the Casino Golf Club held their Annual Graham Coe Junior Day on Sunday. August 9, 2020.

YOUNG players showed the future of golf is in good hands when the Casino Golf Club held their Junior Day on Sunday.

Tender in age they may be, but their enthusiasm – and their scores – would put many more experienced golfers to shame.

The budding champions travelled from as far as Coolangatta to Grafton to make their way to Casino and show their finesse on the greens.

BALLINA VETERANS

On Monday 10th August 2020, 162 Members and Veterans played an 18 Hole Stableford event. The winner was Neville Budd with 41 points.

Second on a countback was Ross Goodwin with 40 points from third placed Rod Fayle. Fourth was Laurie Johnstone with 39 points on a countback from John Gallagher on a countback from Gregory Thoday on a countback from seventh placed Hilary Riggs.

There were 32 balls to 34 points on a countback.

The Card Draw winners for $75.00 each were Brian Shelton, Bob MacDonald, Allan McLeish and Steve Arahill.

N.B. Four Card Draws are now held in lieu of Pro Pin and Lucky Card Draw

133 Veterans participated in the Veterans 18 Hole event. Winner was Neville Budd with 41 points winning $40.00. Second was Rod Fayle with 40 points, winning $30.00. Third was John Gallagher with 38 points on a countback, winning $20.00. There were 9 X $10.00 vouchers down to 37 points on a countback. Voucher winners were Ian Carruth, Graham Baldwin, John Macpherson, David Neven, Roy Morgan, Val Suarez, Lawrence Waring, Tom Smalley and Terry Mitchell-Smith.

CASINO

Annual Graham Coe Junior Golf Day

Sunday August 9 and it has been tough for the Juniors and their golf days throughout the Northern Rivers.

Many days have been cancelled due to COVID and the numbers have been down for those clubs who have held their Junior Golf Open Days.

Casino decided to go ahead with their day and of course the field was down, but what a great day for those who could make it.

GIRLS NETT WINNER: The Nett Girl Winner was Kortni Houston (21) from Coolangatta Tweed Heads with a 66 nett (having a gross score of 87), when Casino Golf Club hosted the Annual Graham Coe Junior Golf Day on Sunday August 9, 2020.

There were five Hole players, nine Hole players and of course the 18 Hole Boys and 18 Hole Girls. Budding golfers Brad Brenton, Ellis Knox, Hannah Houston and Isla Wenham had a great day out in the 5 Hole competition all receiving a prize for their great effort donated by the first ever Junior Golfer Casino had Bill Bosley when he was 9 way back 60+ years ago.

There were no 9 hole girls this year but the 11 boys coming into form contested this competition with Charlie James (11) from Byron Bay wining the Gross having 47 and Rowan Rekhy (23) from Murwillumbah having the best nett score of 30.

The 18 Hole Girls competition was won by Hollie Fuller (6) from Grafton with 82 Gross and the Nett Girl Winner was Kortni Houston (21) from Coolangatta Tweed Heads with a 66 nett (having a gross score of 87).

OUTSTANDING PLAYER: The 18 Hole Girls competition was won by Hollie Fuller (6) from Grafton with 82 Gross when Casino Golf Club hosted the Annual Graham Coe Junior Golf Day on Sunday August 9, 2020.

What a finish for the 18 Hole Boys though Reilly Wunderlich (4) from Yamba and Charlie Dean (4) from Ocean Shores both finished with a 73 off the stick and chose to have a Sudden Death Play Off to see who would be the Gross Winner.

The boys started down the 8th Hole then on to the 17th; back up the 18th being square after 3 holes they went down the 1st which proved to be the winning hole for Reilly after Charlie put a shot into the water.

GOLF CHAMPION: Yamba's Reilly Wunderlich won the 18 Hole Boys at Casino Golf Club's Annual Graham Coe Junior Golf Day on August 9, 2020.

With good sportsmanship, the boys congratulated each other on a great game.

The Boys Nett 18 Hole winner was Thomas Molloy (20) from Lismore with 69 Nett on a c/b from Reilly and Charlie.

TOP TOM: LISMORE'S Thomas Malloy won the Boys Nett 18 Hole winner (20) with 69 Nett on a c/b when Casino Golf Club hosted the Annual Graham Coe Junior Golf Day on Sunday August 9, 2020.

Thank you to all the parents who come along and support these great children who enjoy the game of golf from such a young age and the friendship they enjoy with young golfers from all over the Northern Rivers; to Bill Bosley for his support in providing some of the prizes given to the children, to Lang Doolan the Casino Pro as well as the volunteer golfers and Board Members who came along to provide a BBQ lunch and the great company of all the parents and children

Tuesday August 4

The vets had a field of 44, the winner of the day was Warwick Sweeney with 69 Nett, from Janelle Godfrey with 1 under her par 71 nett. Next came the boys Peter Brophy & Tim Meyer squaring their par with 70 nett from Ian Cornish, Jim Dean and Dave Roberts all having 1 over their par 71. The Ball Rundown went to 74 on a c/bt.

Wednesday August 5

The ladies had a field of 35 for the Richmond Valley Meats Trophies. Div1 winner Linda Dean had a 67 nett from Dianne McLennan with 70 from Anne Mead with 72.

Div2 winner Carolyn Ross had a 67 nett from Janelle Godfrey with 68 from Roanne Lenton 73 and Div3 winner was Lorraine Pratt with 72 from Kay Clapham on 75 and Dorothy Willis on 77.

Monthly Medal & Vets winners were Carolyn Ross & Linda Dean and Carolyn Ross won the Grandmothers Trophy donated by Peter Walsh on a c/b from Linda Dean the ball rundown went to 77 on a c/b. (photos Div1 Wnrs L-R, Div2 Wnrs L-R, Div3 Wnrs L-R and Grandmothers Trophy winner)

Thursday August 6

There were 74 in the men’s stableford competition. A Grade was won by Wayne Underhill Jnr (5) with 40 points from Ian Eggleton (1) with 38 and B Grade was won by Geoff Pederson (33) with 40 on a c/b from Kevin Playfair (19).

The ball rundown went to 35 on a c/b.

Friday August 7

Once upon a time there were quite a few ladies down to play in the single stableford event; but alas the rain looked like it was set in for the day and so the field became 15.

It wasn’t until the last group came in that the winner was determined. Janelle Godfrey (29) is on fire having 37 points again from Vonnie Micallef (29) with 35 then came Helen Olive (23) with 33 points on a c/b from Margaret King. The ball rundown went to 30.

Saturday August 8

What a busy day it was with 139 in the field for the 4BBB Stableford with a Single Stableford in conjunction sponsored by County IT & Steve Nelson Plumbing along with the qualifying round for the Alex Armstrong K/O.

The scores were excellent and the day was perfect.

The 4BBB Stableford was the main game of the day and Daniel Rowlands (27) & Garry Roberts (29) finished with an excellent 51 Points to take out the BB prize from Mark Bratti (8) & Stuart George (27) having 47 on a c/b from David MacLean (21) and Shane Hogan (26).

The Ball Rundown in this event went to 42 on a c/b.

The best single stableford score of the day came from Garry Roberts with 45 points, but you can’t win both the BB & the Single; so the Single Stableford was won by John Weaver (14) from Lismore with 41 points from Bryan Low (26) with 40 on a c/b from John Marsh of Lismore.

The Ball rundown went to 34 on a c/b.

LISMORE WORKERS

Ladies

August 12

2 Person Ambrose.

Winners Ashlee Wooldridge and Allysen Weaver with 62.25 Runners up Betty Whitelaw and Amanda Finch.

Men

Dear All – the course presented pretty well after Friday’s rain. Unfortunately it looks like more rain predicted for this coming Saturday, let’s hope the weather man misses it by a couple of days …

Golf results for last week

Thursday 6-Aug-20:

4BBB stableford, single in conjunction;

Winner – Warren Savins/Chris Barbary (49); R/Up – Trevor Smee/Dom Rosa (46 c/b).

Single winner – Serge Brecard (41 c/b).

Ball run-down: 45 c/b.

NTP: 2nd – Deegs Deegan; 11th – John Lowe; 16th – Troy Williams.

Field size: 121 (excellent).

Saturday 8-August-2020: North Coast Financial Services, 4BBB Stableford, Round 18 B & K Balustrades/Bolt Barn Shoot-Out;

4BBB: Winners – James Smedley/Brad Cleaver (50); R/Up – John Carroll/Tim Cox (48 c/b); 3rd – Nick Winkler-Maloney (48); 4th – David Hill/David Lancaster (46 c/b); 5th – Scott McKinnon/Stephen Nichols (46).

Single: A Grade – Jade Magner (42); B Grade – Darryl Riley (40); C Grade – Garry Henville (39).

Ball run-down: 42 c/b.

NTP: 2nd – Khan Johnson; 5th – William Kelvin; 8th – Graeme Robertson; 11th – Bernie McDonald; 13th – Adam Rhodes; 16th – Rob Coombes.

PakVending Chip Shot (6th) – Stephen Fawns.

Field size: 192 (superb).

Sunday 9-August-2020:

Single Stableford;

Winner: David Leadbetter (35).

Ball Run Down: (34).

Field Size: 9.

This week

Thursday – 13-Aug-2020: Single Stableford.

Saturday – 15-Aug-2020: Single American Stableford.

Sunday – 16-Aug-2020: Single Stableford.

Foursomes Championships

The foursomes will now be held on Sunday 30 August. The sheet is up now for nominations. Remember the entire entry fee will be distributed in prizes to gross and net winners.

NORHERN RIVERS DISTRICT GOLF ASSOCIATION

NRDGA Championships – Byron Bay, Sunday 23 August

Please refer to the attached flyer. Only $20 entry fee and $2,000 in gross and net vouchers across 4 grades.

Note due to the current health situation you can nominate your 4 to play with if you like otherwise you will be grouped by the NRDGA.

WOODBURN EVANS HEAD

August 5

Ladies Monthly Medal Winner A Grade C Youngberry, B Grade S Jacobson, Rundown R Kinnane, K Fletcher, G Ferrier, August 6 Veterans Monthly Mug Winner K Richardson 67, Rundown R Albany, M Corr, M Fava, R Ware, J Perkins, M Jarrett, T English, T Hancock,

R Park, J Robinson Jnr., Putting J Robinson Jnr. 25, NTP’s 2 R Ware, 11 J Baker, 9 B Ferrier, 18 B Bock,

August 8

Single Stableford Overall Winner D Proust 38, A Grade Winner E Mackney 38c/b, B Grade Winner D Cotes 35. Gross Winner J Robinson Jnr., 76, Rundown

R Ware, J Robinson Jnr., D Boylan, D Egan, J Campbell, B Ferrier, P O’Connor, P Wall, P Mitchell, B Bevege, M Gittoes, D Pobje, Ladies Winner R Kinnane, Rundown K Fletcher, D Perkins, G Ferrier, G Bishop (HOLE IN ONE ON 14th), Tui Boylan, S Jacobson, Pros Approach Jeff Boyd, Mystery Numbers W Legge, L Hay.