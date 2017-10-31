PHOTOS: Is this the best Halloween house in Lismore?

Gabrielle Parker has spent the past few Halloweens hand-making decorations in her Goonellabah home. Everything from spiders, dementors, scary pumkins, graves and severed fingers.

TRICK-or-treaters looking for a fright this Halloween need look no further than an immaculately decorated haunted house in Goonellabah.

Gabrielle Parker meticulously hand-makes her spooky decorations, building the collection each year.

The mum said Halloween was her favourite festivity of the year.

"I gave up on Christmas a few years ago and decided to go all out every year for Halloween, I like it much better," Ms Parker said.

Everything from giant spiders and their human-prey, a dementor, scary pumpkins, graves, and severed limbs grace the Parkers yard this year.