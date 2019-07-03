International resources join search for Theo Hayez

Police rescue search around the headland of the Byron Bay Lighthouse by absailing down the steep embankment in the search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez.

Police rescue search around the headland of the Byron Bay Lighthouse by absailing down the steep embankment in the search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez. Marc Stapelberg

BELGIAN police have been spotted on the ground in Byron Bay this week assisting the search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez.

The 18-year-old Belgian was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on Jonson St, Byron Bay, about 11pm on May 31.

Since his disappearance, NSW police officers have been scouring bushland, the ocean and surrounding swamp land in the Byron Bay area for any clues.

Despite receiving assistance of the SES, NSW Life Saving and the community, little to no evidence of Theo or his belongings has been discovered.

Abseiling teams were seen on Tuesday and Wednesday inspecting the cliff face at Cape Byron lighthouse.

SES crews also inspected Belongil Creek yesterday for any signs.

The community have also continued to coordinate their own search, which focussed on the Tallow Beach area yesterday.