PHOTOS: Inspiational night out with The Northern Star Club

Sebastian Terry speaking at The Northern Star Club event at Ballina RSL on Friday night.

Sebastian Terry speaking at The Northern Star Club event at Ballina RSL on Friday night. The New Camera House

MEMBERS of The Northern Star Club come from the vibrant business community of the Northern Rivers.

On Friday night 160 members attended The Northern Star event at Ballina RSL, where they were captivated by motivational speaker Sebastian Terry.

Mr Terry's crazy, no holds barred adventures around the world have grown into a global movement of people chasing their dreams and helping others do the same.

On the night $4560 was raised for the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.